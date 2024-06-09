RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 8,565,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,422,000 after acquiring an additional 448,094 shares during the last quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 8,540,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,322 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,640,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425,167 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 5,671,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,131,000 after buying an additional 546,062 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,732,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,226,000 after acquiring an additional 421,925 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $21.16. The stock had a trading volume of 7,632,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,577,286. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $21.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.10.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.