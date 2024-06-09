Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $25.99

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.99 and traded as low as $25.51. Randstad shares last traded at $25.54, with a volume of 4,571 shares.

Randstad Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.89. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Randstad had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Randstad will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Randstad

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. The company provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services; job posting; and résumé services on digital platforms. It offers inhouse, enterprise and digital, and tech suite services. In addition, the company provides managed services programs, recruitment process outsourcing, outplacement and career development, and online talent acquisition.

See Also

