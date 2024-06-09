Radio Caca (RACA) Trading Down 3.8% Over Last 7 Days

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $89.53 million and $8.73 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Radio Caca has traded down 3.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Radio Caca Token Profile

Radio Caca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 366,035,221,779 tokens. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

