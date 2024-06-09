QUASA Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,452.81 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. During the last week, QUASA has traded 30.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. QUASA has a total market cap of $234,544.01 and approximately $1,452.81 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00010206 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00010740 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,676.98 or 1.00006267 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00012244 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001076 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004152 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000057 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.86 or 0.00095958 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUA is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00198791 USD and is up 7.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,975.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

