Quantum (QUA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $5.23

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. Quantum has a market capitalization of $0.06 and $5.23 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Quantum has traded 50% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00010141 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00010841 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69,284.33 or 0.99994405 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00012568 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001080 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004149 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000057 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.92 or 0.00096575 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Quantum Profile

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $5.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.