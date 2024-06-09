Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $266.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.80 million. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 16.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS.

Quanex Building Products Price Performance

Shares of NX opened at $31.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.36. Quanex Building Products has a twelve month low of $24.97 and a twelve month high of $39.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.27 and a 200-day moving average of $33.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Quanex Building Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is 13.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NX shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Quanex Building Products in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Insider Transactions at Quanex Building Products

In other Quanex Building Products news, SVP Paul Cornett sold 3,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total transaction of $115,574.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,983.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

Featured Stories

