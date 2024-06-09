Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes $2.22 Million Position in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 256,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.14% of Cellebrite DI at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLBT. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 78.9% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 29,900 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 14.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 166.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 9,635 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the third quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 30.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CLBT. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Cellebrite DI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cellebrite DI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

Shares of CLBT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.57. 464,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,294. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.95 and a 200-day moving average of $10.11.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Cellebrite DI had a negative net margin of 32.57% and a positive return on equity of 417.94%. The company had revenue of $89.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Cellebrite DI’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

