Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 8,783 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Quadrature Capital Ltd trimmed its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,783 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $4,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2,226.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,026,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,560 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,577,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,267,000 after acquiring an additional 46,226 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,882,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 931,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,078,000 after acquiring an additional 452,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 918,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,041,000 after acquiring an additional 114,989 shares during the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Herman L. Word, Jr. sold 1,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $159,936.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,448 shares in the company, valued at $899,363.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Herman L. Word, Jr. sold 1,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $159,936.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,448 shares in the company, valued at $899,363.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.19 per share, for a total transaction of $25,168.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,008.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $64.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,071,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.22. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.73 and a 1 year high of $88.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.20.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.87.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

