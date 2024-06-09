Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 873,961 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,757,025 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 873,961 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.07% of Ford Motor worth $33,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 835.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth $31,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth $33,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.15. 31,933,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,006,952. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ford Motor news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

