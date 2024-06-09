Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 103,468 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 80.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,468 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Hershey were worth $4,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in Hershey by 176.1% during the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE HSY traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $196.06. 715,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,507,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.57. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $178.82 and a 12-month high of $263.29.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 54.31%.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.83, for a total value of $278,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,196,824.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $882,405 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on HSY shares. Edward Jones reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hershey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $183.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Hershey

Hershey Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.