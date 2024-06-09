Quadrature Capital Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,045 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.18% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $3,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 550.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 182 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 221 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the third quarter valued at $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Virtus Investment Partners

In other news, EVP Barry M. Mandinach sold 7,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $1,845,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,812. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners Price Performance

NASDAQ VRTS traded down $3.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $218.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,109. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.49. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.78 and a 12 month high of $263.39.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The closed-end fund reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41. The firm had revenue of $200.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.54 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 19.61%. As a group, research analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 26.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Virtus Investment Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on VRTS shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com lowered Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $211.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Further Reading

