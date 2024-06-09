Quadrature Capital Ltd Raises Stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.06% of Mohawk Industries worth $3,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 36.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 32,500.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MHK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.33.

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

Shares of MHK traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.43. 575,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,910. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.02 and a 12-month high of $131.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.88.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 7.72%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $185,360.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,831,012.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

