Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases New Position in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 62,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,658,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.14% of Merchants Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 527,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,469,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 46,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 24,520 shares in the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $2,289,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $473,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 795,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,869,000 after acquiring an additional 102,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of MBIN stock traded up $0.97 on Friday, hitting $40.17. 451,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.91. Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.46 and a 52 week high of $48.68.

Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MBIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.43. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 26.65%. The business had revenue of $355.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 5.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MBIN has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (down previously from $58.50) on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Merchants Bancorp Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

