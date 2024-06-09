Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $3.32 Million in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 522,973 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,323,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RIG. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Transocean by 0.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 570,199 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $4,680,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Transocean by 28.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 79,131 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 17,660 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Transocean by 699.9% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 15,086 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Transocean by 19.8% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 59,868 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 9,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Transocean by 180.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,535 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 20,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Transocean from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Transocean from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Transocean from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $5.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Transocean news, Director (Cyprus) Ltd Perestroika acquired 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $12,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,574,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,325,112.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Transocean Price Performance

NYSE:RIG traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.40. 12,539,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,453,798. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.78. Transocean Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $767.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.86 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.67% and a negative net margin of 13.27%. Transocean’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

