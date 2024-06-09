Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $12.80 Million in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 92,466 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $12,797,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter worth $35,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 465 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $130,206.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 973 shares in the company, valued at $134,634.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ross Stores news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $130,206.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 973 shares in the company, valued at $134,634.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 2,265 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.38, for a total transaction of $329,285.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,257.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,038 shares of company stock worth $10,526,384. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,032,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,968,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.81. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.59 and a 12 month high of $151.12. The firm has a market cap of $48.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.08.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 24.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.58.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

