Quadrature Capital Ltd Grows Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 100.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,053 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $5,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 41.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on SWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stanley Black & Decker

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $298,765.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,248. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of SWK stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.46. 1,123,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,117. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.30 and its 200-day moving average is $91.74. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.26 and a fifty-two week high of $104.21.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is -469.56%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.