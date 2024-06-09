Quadrature Capital Ltd Grows Position in New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD)

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Free Report) by 205.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,635,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,099,933 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in New Gold were worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HC Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of New Gold by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 214,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in New Gold by 1.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,095,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after buying an additional 48,886 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in New Gold by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 123,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 66,667 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its position in New Gold by 812.7% in the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 91,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 81,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Family Office LLC acquired a new position in New Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NGD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised shares of New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of New Gold in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of New Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.12.

New Gold Stock Performance

New Gold stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.97. The company had a trading volume of 8,707,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,593,465. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.70 and a beta of 1.48. New Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $192.10 million during the quarter. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.23% and a negative net margin of 9.81%. Research analysts forecast that New Gold Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

