Quadrature Capital Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 61.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 103,992 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 15,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,233,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,278,000 after acquiring an additional 41,263 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 48,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 821.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 86,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,393,000 after acquiring an additional 76,868 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.98. 3,173,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,108,883. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.67. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $83.10 and a one year high of $116.76. The company has a market cap of $61.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.33.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EMR. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.56.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EMR

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.