Quadrature Capital Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 61.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 103,992 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 15,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,233,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,278,000 after acquiring an additional 41,263 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 48,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 821.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 86,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,393,000 after acquiring an additional 76,868 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.98. 3,173,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,108,883. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.67. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $83.10 and a one year high of $116.76. The company has a market cap of $61.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.33.
Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 11.24%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EMR. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.56.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EMR
About Emerson Electric
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
Read More
