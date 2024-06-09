Quadrature Capital Ltd Cuts Position in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lowered its stake in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,156 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 24,653 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.63% of Fidus Investment worth $3,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDUS. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Fidus Investment by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 26,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Fidus Investment by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Fidus Investment by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 16,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 3.7% in the third quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 65,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Fidus Investment Price Performance

FDUS stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.18. 142,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,979. The firm has a market cap of $636.68 million, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.70. Fidus Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $17.63 and a 1-year high of $21.25.

Fidus Investment Cuts Dividend

Fidus Investment ( NASDAQ:FDUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The business had revenue of $34.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.46 million. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 60.25% and a return on equity of 12.69%. On average, research analysts predict that Fidus Investment Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.11%.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.