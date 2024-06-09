Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys 5,270 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 42.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SITE. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 809,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,588,000 after purchasing an additional 165,067 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 255,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,587,000 after acquiring an additional 128,076 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 798,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,724,000 after acquiring an additional 102,207 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 353,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,365,000 after acquiring an additional 97,305 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14,782.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 90,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,656,000 after acquiring an additional 89,582 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total value of $1,621,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,151,899.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SITE shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $167.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Down 2.6 %

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock traded down $3.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.14. 646,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.36. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.81 and a 12 month high of $188.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.90. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.54.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.22). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $904.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Featured Stories

