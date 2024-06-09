Quadrature Capital Ltd Boosts Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 549,753 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,497 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in General Motors were worth $19,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in General Motors by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:GM traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $45.72. 10,811,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,218,408. The stock has a market cap of $52.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.53 and a 200-day moving average of $39.73. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $46.17.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $43.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In related news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $219,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,800.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,315. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $219,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,800.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 818,038 shares of company stock valued at $35,592,299 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Motors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on General Motors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays upped their target price on General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush upped their target price on General Motors from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.65.

View Our Latest Report on General Motors

About General Motors

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.