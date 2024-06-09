Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires New Shares in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 72,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $17,650,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,852,278 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $451,641,000 after buying an additional 68,509 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter worth $1,295,000. Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 103,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,115,000 after purchasing an additional 22,207 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 714,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $174,122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.17.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $240.63. 1,571,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,631,394. The company has a 50 day moving average of $235.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.00. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $224.00 and a fifty-two week high of $287.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $69.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.44.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.73, for a total value of $781,209.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,942.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total transaction of $399,269.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,750.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.73, for a total transaction of $781,209.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,942.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,597 shares of company stock valued at $2,028,786 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Further Reading

