Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Stitch Fix, Inc. Lifted by William Blair (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report) – William Blair boosted their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stitch Fix in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 5th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.19). The consensus estimate for Stitch Fix’s current full-year earnings is ($0.79) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SFIX. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.20.

Shares of Stitch Fix stock opened at $3.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.99. The company has a market cap of $447.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.98. Stitch Fix has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $5.20.

In other news, CAO Sarah Barkema sold 16,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $36,536.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 138,535 shares in the company, valued at $310,318.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the third quarter valued at $1,182,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 2.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 155,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 8,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

