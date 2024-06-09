Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Raised by Analyst

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $3.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.20. The consensus estimate for Williams-Sonoma’s current full-year earnings is $15.88 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q4 2025 earnings at $5.32 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.96 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $5.74 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $16.43 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $3.27 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $17.33 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on WSM. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.13.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 1.3 %

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $292.52 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma has a 12-month low of $117.89 and a 12-month high of $348.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $296.71 and its 200 day moving average is $247.77. The company has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.76.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.38. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 54.50%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,901,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 175.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.74, for a total transaction of $5,674,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,433,123.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP David Randolph King sold 10,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.85, for a total transaction of $2,878,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,512 shares in the company, valued at $14,539,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.74, for a total transaction of $5,674,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,433,123.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,076 shares of company stock valued at $24,095,258. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

