Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. Raised by Telsey Advisory Group (NASDAQ:ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group increased their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report issued on Wednesday, June 5th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.10. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ current full-year earnings is $6.68 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.65 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.60 EPS.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.43.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $55.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.06. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a twelve month low of $42.83 and a twelve month high of $75.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional Trading of Academy Sports and Outdoors

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 14,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 14.2% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,870 shares in the company, valued at $472,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 6.55%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

