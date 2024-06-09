Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:MD)

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Pediatrix Medical Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.13 per share.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $495.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.25 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 10.31% and a negative net margin of 3.53%.

MD has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet cut Pediatrix Medical Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Pediatrix Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.10.

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Performance

Shares of MD opened at $7.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.15 million, a PE ratio of -8.38, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.54. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 1 year low of $6.89 and a 1 year high of $15.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 47.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 13,033 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 11.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 7.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 311,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 20,978 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 174,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,485,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,880,000 after acquiring an additional 57,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

About Pediatrix Medical Group

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

