Q1 2026 EPS Estimates for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Increased by Analyst

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Macy’s in a report issued on Tuesday, June 4th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now forecasts that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Macy’s’ current full-year earnings is $2.79 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Macy’s’ Q1 2027 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Macy’s in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Macy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.70.

Macy’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE M opened at $18.43 on Friday. Macy’s has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $22.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 614.33 and a beta of 2.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 154.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 253.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the first quarter worth $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Macy’s

In other Macy’s news, CEO Antony Spring sold 14,859 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $291,682.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,885,848.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $60,656.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,937.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 14,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $291,682.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,885,848.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,424 shares of company stock worth $4,405,507 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.1737 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 2,300.00%.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

