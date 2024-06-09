Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Lifted by Zacks Research

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Emerson Electric in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.19. The consensus estimate for Emerson Electric’s current full-year earnings is $5.47 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Emerson Electric’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.69 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.76 EPS.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.56.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE EMR opened at $107.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.33. Emerson Electric has a 52 week low of $83.10 and a 52 week high of $116.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors increased its position in Emerson Electric by 3.8% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 7,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

