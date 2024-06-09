PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target Raised to $120.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PVH. TD Cowen raised their price target on PVH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PVH in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a hold rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of PVH in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PVH from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on PVH from $122.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PVH presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $133.81.

PVH Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE PVH opened at $119.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. PVH has a 12 month low of $69.27 and a 12 month high of $141.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.19 and its 200 day moving average is $118.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.15.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. PVH had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 13.13%. PVH’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PVH will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.33%.

PVH declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 1st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 24% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at PVH

In other news, EVP James Holmes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $325,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,054.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PVH

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PVH. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in PVH by 15.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,198,557 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $550,762,000 after buying an additional 987,957 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,069,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $374,855,000 after purchasing an additional 115,731 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in PVH by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 809,930 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,909,000 after purchasing an additional 10,194 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in PVH by 234.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 741,151 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $104,213,000 after purchasing an additional 519,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PVH by 6.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 658,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,391,000 after buying an additional 37,300 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PVH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

