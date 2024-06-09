PSquared Asset Management AG Purchases New Shares in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

PSquared Asset Management AG bought a new stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,554,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,315,000. BP accounts for about 10.0% of PSquared Asset Management AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. PSquared Asset Management AG owned about 0.05% of BP at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BP. 1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 30,519 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management grew its holdings in BP by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 103,030 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in BP by 221.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 9,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BP during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,163,000. Finally, Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in BP during the 3rd quarter worth about $525,000. 11.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BP alerts:

BP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BP traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.26. 9,837,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,718,043. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.51. BP p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $33.52 and a twelve month high of $40.84. The firm has a market cap of $98.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

BP Dividend Announcement

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). BP had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $48.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4362 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BP. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of BP from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.60 to $42.30 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of BP from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of BP from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on BP

BP Profile

(Free Report)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.