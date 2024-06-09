Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Sold by Azora Capital LP

Azora Capital LP cut its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 47.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 396,129 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 363,680 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Bancshares comprises about 2.3% of Azora Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Azora Capital LP owned approximately 0.42% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $26,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 835.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 171.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 25,850.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PB stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.29. 636,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,990. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.90. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.60 and a 1 year high of $68.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.35 and a 200 day moving average of $63.34.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $420.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.88 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 6.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.86.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

