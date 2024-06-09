ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL) Share Price Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $98.16

ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.16 and traded as high as $103.03. ProShares Ultra Health Care shares last traded at $102.61, with a volume of 1,043 shares.

ProShares Ultra Health Care Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Health Care

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Health Care stock. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000. ORG Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of ProShares Ultra Health Care at the end of the most recent quarter.

ProShares Ultra Health Care Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Health Care (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

