ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PRQR. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $1.80 to $2.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3.38.

ProQR Therapeutics Stock Down 7.0 %

NASDAQ:PRQR opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.51 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.35. ProQR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $3.29.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 million. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.58% and a negative net margin of 260.75%. On average, research analysts expect that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRQR. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 483,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 10,958 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 35,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.65% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

