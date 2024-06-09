Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Position Reduced by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,377 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 254.5% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in Prologis by 188.1% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Prologis from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Prologis from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.76.

Prologis Price Performance

NYSE PLD traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.20. 4,786,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,022,891. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.64 and a 1-year high of $137.52. The company has a market cap of $102.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 112.28%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

