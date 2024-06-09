PotCoin Price Reaches $0.0040 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. PotCoin has a market cap of $266,122.06 and approximately $10.72 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00014394 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.70 or 0.00115076 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00008375 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000105 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

