Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.30

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.30 and traded as low as $5.29. Porsche Automobil shares last traded at $5.31, with a volume of 95,995 shares trading hands.

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.13.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1798 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Core Investments and Portfolio Investments. The company is involved in investments in the areas of mobility and industrial technology. It offers its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Lamborghini, and Porsche brand names.

