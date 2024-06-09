PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

PNM has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on PNM Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PNM Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

PNM Resources Stock Performance

NYSE PNM opened at $37.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.38. PNM Resources has a fifty-two week low of $34.63 and a fifty-two week high of $46.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.34 and a 200-day moving average of $38.26.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $436.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.00 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 4.38%. PNM Resources’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNM. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 3.1% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in PNM Resources by 0.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in PNM Resources by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in PNM Resources by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 44,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

