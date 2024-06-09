PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Stock Position Lifted by Brigade Capital Management LP

Brigade Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,837,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,181 shares during the period. PlayAGS comprises approximately 0.6% of Brigade Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Brigade Capital Management LP’s holdings in PlayAGS were worth $15,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGS. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in PlayAGS by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 102,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PlayAGS by 623.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 73,069 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in PlayAGS by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 263,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 128,438 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in PlayAGS by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 28,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 15,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in PlayAGS by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 212,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 19,034 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.50 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of PlayAGS in a research report on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of PlayAGS in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of PlayAGS in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of NYSE AGS remained flat at $11.58 during trading hours on Friday. 289,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,215. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day moving average is $8.98. The stock has a market cap of $456.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,159.16 and a beta of 2.41. PlayAGS Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

