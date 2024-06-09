Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Shares Sold by Rubric Capital Management LP

Rubric Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,431,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 764,468 shares during the period. Playa Hotels & Resorts accounts for about 0.8% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Rubric Capital Management LP owned approximately 3.26% of Playa Hotels & Resorts worth $38,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 13.6% during the third quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 12,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,482,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,727,000 after purchasing an additional 82,630 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC increased its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 3,596,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,113,000 after purchasing an additional 446,890 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 25.3% during the third quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 2,246,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,267,000 after purchasing an additional 454,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 9.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,857,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,449,000 after purchasing an additional 155,349 shares during the last quarter. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $47,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,529,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,136.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLYA traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.52. 376,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,011. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $9.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $300.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

PLYA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. It owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancún, Hyatt Ziva Cancún, Wyndham Alltra Cancún, Wyndham Alltra Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos located in Mexico; Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall, Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, and Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa situated in Jamaica; the Hilton La Romana All-Inclusive Family Resort, the Hilton La Romana All-Inclusive Adult Resort, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana, and Jewel Palm Beach located in the Dominican Republic; and manages resorts on behalf of third-party owners.

