Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Sells 34,269 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,552,526 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 34,269 shares during the period. Micron Technology comprises about 5.4% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $132,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 68.3% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.94. The company had a trading volume of 12,139,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,916,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.04 and a 200 day moving average of $99.42. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $134.13.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The company’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.03) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 13,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total transaction of $1,572,396.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 260,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,981,985.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 13,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total transaction of $1,572,396.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 260,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,981,985.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total value of $924,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,015,134.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 372,446 shares of company stock valued at $44,205,683 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

