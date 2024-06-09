Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 180,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its position in Aura Biosciences by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 6,922,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,000 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Aura Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $1,758,000. Decheng Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aura Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $4,568,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Aura Biosciences by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 60,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 27,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Aura Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $5,317,000. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AURA stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.51. The stock had a trading volume of 87,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,021. Aura Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $5.99 and a one year high of $13.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.01. The company has a market capitalization of $372.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.37.

Aura Biosciences ( NASDAQ:AURA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.11. As a group, research analysts predict that Aura Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aura Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision immunotherapies to treat a range of solid tumors. The company's proprietary platform enables the targeting of a range of solid tumors using virus-like particles conjugated with drugs or loaded with nucleic acids to create virus-like drug conjugates.

