Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Increases Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,779 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HBI. Loews Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Loews Corp now owns 16,500,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,590,000 after buying an additional 5,800,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,749,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,642,000 after acquiring an additional 632,865 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 4,298,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,169,000 after purchasing an additional 423,214 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 4,290,891 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,204 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,040,749 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,022,000 after purchasing an additional 174,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

HBI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on Hanesbrands from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

NYSE HBI traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $5.18. The company had a trading volume of 5,256,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,212,201. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -86.33 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $5.86.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The textile maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 9.84% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

