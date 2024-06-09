Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 736,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,989 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 2.50% of Alpha Teknova worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alpha Teknova by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Alpha Teknova alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Alpha Teknova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Alpha Teknova in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Alpha Teknova Trading Up 1.2 %

TKNO stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 5.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.70. Alpha Teknova, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $4.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.39.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 million. Alpha Teknova had a negative return on equity of 38.24% and a negative net margin of 97.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alpha Teknova, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Alpha Teknova Profile

(Free Report)

Alpha Teknova, Inc produces critical reagents for the research, discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies, vaccines, and molecular diagnostics in the United States and internationally. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Teknova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Teknova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.