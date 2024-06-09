Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Buys 759 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 48.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CF. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 70.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CF traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $77.86. 1,916,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,068,310. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.75 and a twelve month high of $87.90. The company has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.40 and its 200-day moving average is $78.73.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.44). CF Industries had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.22%.

CF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target (down previously from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

In other news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

