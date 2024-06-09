Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Buys 1,698 Shares of Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) by 43.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 11.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 1.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 707,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,996,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $2,502,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $1,071,000. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLB. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on Core Laboratories from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

CLB traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.25. The stock had a trading volume of 522,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,420. The company has a market cap of $855.93 million, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.40 and a 200 day moving average of $16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.68. Core Laboratories Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $27.94.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $129.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.47 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 8.18%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.55%.

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

