Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,938 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $595.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $540.00 to $554.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $632.00.

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,181,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,181,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 19,943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.58, for a total value of $12,635,485.94. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,114.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,994 shares of company stock worth $42,036,266 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $7.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $641.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,876,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,858,795. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $612.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $562.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $344.73 and a 52 week high of $664.25.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

