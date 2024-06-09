Piper Sandler Downgrades Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) to Neutral

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $51.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $48.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HALO. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.13.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HALO

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $50.85 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $32.78 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 5.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.28.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $195.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.72 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 225.71% and a net margin of 36.94%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $453,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 168,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,631,826.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,255,100. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halozyme Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.9% in the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 165,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,748,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.