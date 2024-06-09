Personal CFO Solutions LLC Raises Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,938 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,196 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in AT&T by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 3,202.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Barclays raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research raised AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank increased their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.32.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,626,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,424,848. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $18.45. The company has a market capitalization of $129.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.00.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

