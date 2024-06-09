Personal CFO Solutions LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC reduced its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 294,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,548,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 716,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,560,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,280,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,876,000 after buying an additional 7,451 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Sarl grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 6,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RACE shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $448.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $458.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Friday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $403.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $456.67.

Ferrari Stock Down 1.0 %

RACE stock traded down $3.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $412.93. The stock had a trading volume of 184,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,054. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $285.02 and a 1-year high of $442.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $415.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $390.76.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.42% and a return on equity of 43.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ferrari will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

Ferrari Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a $2.443 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

