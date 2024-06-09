Personal CFO Solutions LLC Invests $817,000 in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,699 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $517,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,393,424.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $205,868.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,003,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,187,078.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $517,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,393,424.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,330 shares of company stock worth $1,708,320 in the last quarter. 1.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Juniper Networks Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:JNPR traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $35.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,046,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,504. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $38.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.55.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.09). Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JNPR. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.55.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

